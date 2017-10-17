England captain Steph Houghton says the atmosphere around their match against Russia was "emotional and distracting".

The Lionesses beat Russia 6-0 just six days before manager Mark Sampson was sacked by the Football Association.

They next face France in a friendly on Friday, with Mo Marley - who Houghton has worked with since the age of 14 - now in charge.

WATCH: Marley wants to give players stability