Under-17 World Cup: England beat Japan on penalties to reach quarter-finals

From the section

Nya Kirby's deciding penalty saw Steve Cooper's side into the last eight

England beat Japan 5-4 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the Under-17 World Cup in India.

The game was goalless after 90 minutes but England kept their heads in the shootout, with Curtis Anderson saving Japan's penultimate spot-kick as England scored all of their penalties.

Crystal Palace's 17-year-old midfielder Nya Kirby scored the decisive spot-kick to send England through.

Steve Cooper's side now face the United States in Goa on Saturday.

England were without midfielder Jadon Sancho who returned to Borussia Dortmund when the German club called him back after the group stages.

Sancho scored three times as England advanced to the knockout stage with a 100% record.

England youngsters have enjoyed a successful year with victories at the Under-20 World Cup, the Toulon Tournament and European Under-19 Championship.

They also reached the final of the European Under-17 tournament and the European Under-21 Championship semi-finals.