James Bowen: Solihull Moors sign full-back from Hereford FC

Bowen has also had spells at Evesham, Gloucester City and Stafford Rangers

Solihull Moors have signed Hereford FC left-back James Bowen.

The 21-year-old has agreed a deal until the end of the season with Solihull, having joined Southern Premier League side Hereford in the summer.

Bowen, who can also play as a winger, began his career at Cheltenham Town and played three games in League Two in the 2014-15 season after being given his first professional contract.

He will be eligible for the National League trip to Guiseley on Saturday.

