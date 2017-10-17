England women: Mo Marley says 'no players' ruled out under her leadership

Marley previously coached the Under-19 side and will take charge for the senior team's next three matches

France women v England women international friendly Date: 20 October Venue: Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes Coverage: Live on BBC Red Button and online from 19:50 BST

England women's interim manager Mo Marley has said "no players are ruled out" under her leadership.

Former England captain Marley was appointed interim manager last month following the sacking of Mark Sampson.

She did not make any new call-ups in her 24-player squad for the friendly against France on Friday - the first of her three games in charge.

"The team won 6-0 against Russia and I didn't think I needed to change the squad," she told BBC Sport.

"It would be unfair for me to change it if I haven't given everyone a fair assessment."

Marley took over from Sampson after evidence emerged of his "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role.

Sampson was cleared this year of wrongdoing following discrimination allegations made by England players, including Chelsea and England striker Eniola Aluko.

Aluko, 30, has not added to her 102 England caps since making her allegations as part of an FA inquiry into its management culture in 2016.

England forward Lianne Sanderson also spoke out in defence of team-mate Aluko, criticising the England camp's culture.

When asked whether Aluko or Sanderson could earn a re-call, Marley said: "I would say no players are ever ruled out.

"Everybody is being constantly monitored. We have a big talent pool, there are lots of potential players who are available to be selected moving forward. Nothing has changed in that regard.

"The most important thing for me is to give the players a bit of stability at this moment in time and to help them through three big games.

"It's difficult circumstances for all of us but it's about making sure we are on track for World Cup qualification."

Marley will lead England through their final two matches of 2017 as they continue their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Lionesses face Bosnia & Herzegovina at Banks's Stadium in Walsall on Friday, 24 November and Kazakhstan at Colchester United's Weston Homes Community Stadium on Tuesday, 28 November.

England women squad

Goalkeepers: Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool), Mary Earps (Reading), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Gemma Bonner (Liverpool), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Jessica Carter (Birmingham City), Alex Greenwood (Liverpool), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Casey Stoney (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jade Moore (Reading), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jo Potter (Reading), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Reading)

Forwards: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Danielle Carter (Arsenal), Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Melissa Lawley (Manchester City), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Arsenal)

