Craig Shakespeare: Leicester City sack manager four months after appointment

Shakespeare said his side showed "spirit and resilience" to earn a home draw with West Brom on Monday

Leicester City have sacked manager Craig Shakespeare just four months after he signed a three-year deal to take the job on a permanent basis.

The Foxes are third from bottom in the Premier League and have not won any of their past six league matches.

Shakespeare, 53, succeeded title winner Claudio Ranieri in February, initially on a temporary basis.

After steering the Foxes away from trouble to finish in 12th place, he was given the job permanently in June.

Shakespeare won eight of his 16 games in charge last season, and led the club to the Champions League quarter-finals.

His departure follows a 1-1 draw with West Brom on Monday.

The last time Leicester went six league matches without a victory, Ranieri was sacked - nine months after leading them to the title.

Former Leicester player Gary Lineker highlights his dissatisfaction with some of the decisions made by the Leicester owners

Of their 10 matches this season - eight in the league and two in the EFL Cup - Leicester have won three and drawn three, losing four.

But they have won only once in the league - a 2-0 victory at home to Brighton on 19 August.

Four of their seven league defeats have come against Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.