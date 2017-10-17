Hibernian must take 'maximum hold' of any Celtic fatigue - Neil Lennon

Lennon gave his former club a fright in a recent 2-2 draw at Celtic Park

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon hopes to take advantage of Celtic's Champions League exertions when he faces his old club in the League Cup semi-final.

The trophy holders are away to Bayern Munich on Wednesday before the Hampden meeting on Saturday lunchtime.

Celtic, on a 59-game unbeaten domestic run, had to come from behind at home to earn a 2-2 draw with Hibs in September.

"The circumstances are similar with Celtic having played a midweek game," Lennon told the Hibs website.

"The result at Celtic Park hasn't changed my thinking. I know exactly what the players are capable of and last month's match won't have a bearing at all in this game.

"If there is an advantage for us to be gained from that [Celtic playing two games in four days], then it is one that we have to take maximum hold of.

"I would imagine there will be a few personnel changes on both sides and it is a game that everyone connected with the club is looking forward to and relishing the prospect of being involved in."

Hibs last won the League Cup in 2007 and were beaten finalists in 2016, a few months before ending their long wait for Scottish Cup glory.

The Easter Road side have been regulars at Hampden in recent times and will playing at the national stadium for the 21st time since 2000.

Lennon, who won the League Cup twice as a player with Celtic, fell short in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen last season, having sealed promotion to the top flight in his debut campaign with the Edinburgh club.

"It would mean a lot to me to win Saturday's game and to be in charge of Hibs in a major final, but it would only have real significance if we went on to win it", he said.

"Despite that, I'm not thinking about the final, my main focus is on negotiating the semi-final which I think is the toughest task in Scottish football."