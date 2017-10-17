Jordan Willis: Coventry City defender signs extended Sky Blues deal

Jordan Willis lifts the Checkatrade Trophy in April after helping his side beat Oxford United in the final

Defender Jordan Willis has signed a one-year contract extension with League Two side Coventry City.

The 23-year-old academy graduate's previous deal was to run out in June 2018 but he has agreed new terms with the Sky Blues until June 2019.

The Coventry-born full-back made his debut in November 2011 and has played 139 games, scoring five goals.

Coventry are seventh in the table, having won five and drawn one of their past eight League Two matches.