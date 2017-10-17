World Cup play-offs: Northern Ireland drawn against Switzerland

Breaking news

Northern Ireland will play Switzerland in the World Cup play-offs as they aim to qualify for their first finals since 1986.

The Republic of Ireland have been drawn against Denmark as they attempt to reach next summer's tournament in Russia.

Four-time winners Italy will play Sweden while Croatia will face Greece.

The first legs will be played between 9 and 11 November with the second legs between 12 and 14 November.

More to follow.

