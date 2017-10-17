Rangers 'disrespectful' to Kenny Miller, says striker's agent

Kenny Miller and Pedro Caixinha had a disagreement behind the scenes

Kenny Miller's agent has publicly criticised Rangers, saying the Scottish Premiership club have been "disrespectful" to the veteran striker.

Miller has missed Rangers' last two games following a disagreement with manager Pedro Caixinha.

The 38-year-old was ordered to play for Rangers' under-20s against Brentford.

"The inferral that this guy above is anything other than one of the best professionals of the last 20 years is a joke," said David Baldwin on Instagram.

Miller was left out of Rangers' squad for their win at Hamilton Academical after a disagreement that came in the wake of a 2-0 defeat by Celtic after which Caixinha criticised several of Rangers' Scottish players in a meeting.

The Portuguese said last week that, following a meeting with the former Scotland striker, Miller remained "one of ours" and had responded "with full respect".

But Miller was again missing from the squad for Friday's 3-0 win over St Johnstone.

"If @rangersfc have a 'leak,' 'rat', or a 'traitor' in the ranks then they should say who it is and deal with it rather than leave one man hung out to dry," said Baldwin.

"To make those accusations and then leave Kenny out of the squad and not say a word is embarrassing - and then do it again!

Miller was not involved as Rangers defeated St Johnstone

"Looks pretty obvious to me where the leaks come from."

Baldwin finished his post with several hashtags, adding: "#shambolic #hungouttodry #nameandshame #naughty #disrespectful".

"Tired of phone call after phone call from journalists asking me to comment on Kenny being the dressing-room leak," he added later.

"The biggest pile of nonsense ever. There is my comment!"

Former Celtic defender Lee Naylor, who works for the same agency as Baldwin, replied by saying there was no "better and more honest pro" than Miller.

Miller has scored twice this season but has not found the net in his last seven appearances.