Sam Wedgbury joined Wrexham after a spell with Forest Green Rovers that culminated with promotion

Wrexham have no fresh injury concerns but are sweating over the availability of midfielder Sam Wedgbury.

Wedgbury missed Saturday's late win at Dagenham due to illness and could be unavailable again.

Fylde will simply be happy to start and finish the game following Saturday's match with Maidstone being abandoned, with the home side ahead.

Saturday's postponement leaves Fylde only three points outside the relegation zone. Wrexham are third.