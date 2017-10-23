EFL Cup - Fourth Round
Bournemouth19:45Middlesbrough
Venue: Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough

Charlie Daniels
Charlie Daniels scored in a 4-0 win for Bournemouth against Boro last April

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Bournemouth could have forward Joshua King back from illness for Tuesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Championship side Middlesbrough.

Striker Jermain Defoe (hamstring) will once again be absent, along with defenders Tyrone Mings (back) and Brad Smith (hip).

Middlesbrough, who have not won in five games, will make changes.

Defender Ryan Shotton and winger Marvin Johnson are cup-tied and striker Rudy Gestede (thigh) is still out.

"We want to go as far as we can - the cup is not a distraction," said Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

"The quarter-finals await the winners on Tuesday night and the games take on a different meaning then."

