Leicester City v Leeds United

Islam Slimani scored one of Leicester's two goals in the victory over Liverpool in the previous round

Leicester caretaker boss Michael Appleton has hinted at making several changes for Tuesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Leeds.

With Leicester facing Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, Ben Hamer, Daniel Amartey, Leonardo Ulloa and Islam Slimani are in line to start.

Leeds defender Gaetano Berardi is missing through suspension after a red card at Bristol City on Saturday.

Boss Thomas Christiansen suggested that Pontus Jansson will start.

Leeds ended a run of three straight league defeats with a 3-0 win at Ashton Gate.

They are fourth in the Championship, six points behind leaders Wolves.

Appleton, place in charge of the Foxes last week after Craig Shakespeare was sacked, oversaw Leicester's second Premier League win of the season on Saturday, a 2-1 victory at Swansea.

"Tuesday night is a different competition and a chance to get into the last eight," said the 41-year-old, who wants the job on a permanent basis.

"If it is another win, great. Winning is a good habit to get into and gives you momentum.

"If not, all of a sudden the coin will flip and everyone will be looking as quick as they can to bring someone in."

On the make-up of his team against Leeds, Appleton said: "I'm mindful of the fact that over the two games we've made certain changes.

"But we've made changes to go and win those games and it will be no different on Tuesday.

"If you have got a squad of 18 to 22 players and you are struggling to give some of them an opportunity in the league fixtures, then cup competitions can be really good."