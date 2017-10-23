Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle and Hamilton are separated by one point before Tuesday's meeting

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website

Hamilton Academical are still without several players for Tuesday's meeting with Partick Thistle

Daniel Redmond, Gary Woods, Georgios Sarris, Grant Gillespie and Ali Crawford may return within a fortnight, and Michael Devlin is also out.

Thistle boss Alan Archibald expects to have no further injury problems.

Gary Fraser and long-term absentees Christie Elliott, Abdul Osman, Callum Booth and Mustapha Dumbuya remain on the sidelines.

MATCH STATS

Hamilton Academical have not beaten Partick Thistle since August 2014.

However, Thistle have won just four of their past 12 meetings with Accies.

Hamilton are seeking to arrest a run of six straight Premiership defeats.

Only Accies (with 21) have conceded more goals in the league so far this season than Partick and Dundee (both 19).

Pre-match quotes

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning: "We're all disappointed. There's probably a bit of naivety in the side which is costing us right now.

"This club is obviously big on bringing through young players and on Saturday we had eight players 23 or under and we made a couple of naive mistakes.

"We're not defending badly in general as sides aren't creating lots of chances against us. But the goals are almost coming from nowhere and that's down to lapses in concentration.

"If we had that bit more experience we'd be able to see the danger coming.

"We've got some good young defenders and they are doing their own job well. But they are focusing too much on themselves and not taking themselves out to look at the bigger picture. That's what you need to do if you're going to defend as a unit.

"We're working hard to fix that and the more games these young guys play the better they will become. But we need these guys to learn quick."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "They will be wanting to get as far away from us as they can. It's a good incentive for us to go above Hamilton.

"They've had a similar run of fixtures to ourselves and have ended up on a bad run as well, so it's all to play for.

"They're a very hard team to play against but that's our incentive."