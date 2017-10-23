St Johnstone v Ross County

County and St Johnstone will meet for the first time this season

Defenders Richard Foster and Steven Anderson return from suspension for St Johnstone's Premiership meeting with Ross County on Tuesday.

Midfielder Murray Davidson is back in contention following a hamstring complaint.

Ross County boss Owen Coyle says he has "one or two" fitness concerns.

Marcus Fraser suffered a head wound against Hamilton on Saturday but played the 90 minutes while Christopher Routis still has hamstring issues.

The away side has won in the past four meetings of St Johnstone and Ross County.

St Johnstone's last home win against Ross County came in November 2014.

Saints have lost their past three league games while Ross County have won two of their previous three fixtures.

County's 4-2 win at McDiarmid Park in November was their highest scoring away win in the Premiership last season.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright (on the club's YouTube channel): "There are positives to take from Saturday, but the concerning thing for me is that at the top end of the pitch we are getting into good positions, but we are not making the most of them.

"Players have to step up to the mark and be better, and they have go play with a bit more belief and conviction in the last third.

"You talk about responsibility in football, but there is responsibility at both ends of the pitch and at the top end of the pitch we have lacked responsibility."

Ross County manager Owen Coyle: "It's nice to go back to a place where you have very, very good memories and good people.

"It's a brilliant club, a fantastic infrastructure. Steve has obviously now taken over from his dad, Geoff Brown, a wonderful man, a wonderful football man, very similar to [Ross County chairman] Roy MacGregor in many ways.

"They love their club, they put their heart and soul in it and the level of finance they have put into their clubs is incredible.

"But more than that, they have really committed on a personal level. That passion they have for the club shines through, Geoff Brown, Steve Brown now, and as it does with Roy MacGregor here at Ross County.

"They are really, really good people at St Johnstone. I loved my time there, a fantastic education and I look forward to seeing many people I consider as friends."