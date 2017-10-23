Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian

Hibs beat Hearts 3-1 in last season's Scottish Cup

BBC coverage

Hibernian have doubts over Danny Swanson and Anthony Stokes before Tuesday's Edinburgh derby with Hearts,

Darren McGregor is still working his way back from a knee problem while Liam Fontaine remains out.

Hearts have no fresh injury worries with Don Cowie likely to miss out again along with Aaron Hughes and Arnaud Djoum.

Malaury Martin and Ashley Smith-Brown are nursing knocks but Connor Randall returns from suspension.

MATCH STATS

Tuesday will be Hibernian and Hearts' first league meeting since April 2015 and their first in the Premiership since April 2014.

Hibs are unbeaten in their past seven meetings with Hearts in all competitions.

Hearts' last win over Hibs, in April 2014, was also their last derby win at Easter Road.

All three of Hibs' scorers in their 3-1 Scottish Cup win against Hearts in February have left the club but Hearts' scorer, Esmael Goncalves, is still with the Tynecastle side.

Pre-match quotes

Hibernian midfielder John McGinn: "In my first Edinburgh derby we were 2-0 down at half-time and the gaffer then [Alan Stubbs] was different class. He came in, he wasn't panicking and he said: 'Listen, you are the better team than Hearts, you are just not showing it yet'.

"We managed to turn it round and ever since then they have struggled against us. It's up to us to keep it going now.

"They are a bit more steely now under Craig Levein and they have a lot of good players. So we know it will be a tough test but hopefully we can keep that run going and make it as horrible as it has been for them in the last couple of seasons.

"When I joined, I didn't realise it was going to be so enjoyable. It's hectic, it's intense, it's a brilliant game to play in, especially when it's a sold-out Easter Road in midweek. You can't beat that.

"It's up to us to make it as special as the last two games at Easter Road and make it a night to remember."

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "I loved this fixture as a player and as a manager. It was one of the big moments that I used to look at the calendar and look for when they were coming. It will be a big day for us.

"The last few derbies haven't been particularly good. It's been painful to watch at times and you can probably count on one hand the amount of good games there have been, but that's not what it's about - it's about winning.

"Our thoughts are about trying to win the fixture, and that might mean there are a lot of challenges to be won, a lot of second balls to be won, but if we're going to win the match we will need to do that.

"I think everybody knows how important the game is. I can't guarantee we will win the match, but I think it's really important we leave everything out there and if that's good enough to win the game, so be it."