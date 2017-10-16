Ben Foster: West Brom keeper injures knee 'playing with son in garden'

Ben Foster had made eight appearances for West Brom before missing Monday's game

West Brom keeper Ben Foster injured his knee playing with his son in the garden, boss Tony Pulis said after he missed Monday's 1-1 draw at Leicester.

Pulis said it was "an enormous worry" and was awaiting the result of a scan to determine the extent of the problem.

"There was no way in a million years we were going to take the risk with him tonight," he said after Monday's game.

Foster spent 10 months on the sidelines from March 2015 after damaging his cruciate knee ligaments.

"He was playing with his son in the back garden and he just tweaked his knee and because he's had the cruciate we are a little bit concerned," Pulis added.

Boaz Myhill made a rare start in goal at the King Power Stadium and there was more concern for Pulis when the keeper hurt his leg in a collision with Leicester striker Jamie Vardy during the second half.

However, the former Hull City goalkeeper managed to play out the remainder of the game.

"We only have two experienced goalkeepers so we are a little bit short," Pulis said.

West Brom's only other goalkeeping option is 21-year-old Alex Palmer, whose only experience of playing first-team football was a loan spell at non-league Kidderminster Harriers during the 2015-16 season.

