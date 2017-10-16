BBC Sport - Leicester City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion: Craig Shakespeare pleased with 'spirit and resilience'
Leicester 'spirit and resilience' please Shakespeare
Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare says his side showed "spirit and resilience" to score a "deserved" late equaliser against West Brom.
