Liverpool's Dejan Lovren accuses Romelu Lukaku of deliberately kicking him in face

Jurgen Klopp's side had 19 shots but could not find a way past Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren accused Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku of deliberately kicking him in the face in Saturday's Premier League match.

The pair were involved in a clash shortly before half-time in the 0-0 draw at Anfield, with Lovren left rolling on the floor holding his face.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said he thought Lukaku "maybe" deserved a red card, but no retrospective action has been taken.

"My honest view is that he did it on purpose," Lovren said.

"He was over me me, he could have moved away. Even if he did it normally he would apologise after that, but I saw he was nervous during the game so maybe that was also the reason."

Asked whether he was disappointed Belgium striker Lukaku would not face any further punishment, Lovren said: "This is not my decision. I cannot say I am disappointed but it is what it is.

"We need to move on. That is football, part of the game."

Liverpool next play in the Champions League at Slovenian side Maribor on Tuesday. United are away to Benfica, also in the Champions League, on Wednesday.