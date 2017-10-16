Calum Woods: Preston North End defender signs new contract

Calum Woods has made 65 appearances since joining Preston in 2014

Preston North End defender Calum Woods has signed a new deal with the Championship club.

The 30-year-old, who has played three times this season, is now contracted until at least the summer of 2019.

The former Dunfermline and Huddersfield full-back missed the entire 2016-17 campaign after suffering a serious knee injury during a pre-season friendly.

"It was a dark place when I got my injury so it feels like all that hard work has paid off now," said Woods.