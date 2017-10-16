Matic Paljk: Swansea City set to sign 20-year-old Slovenian defender
Swansea City are set to sign Slovenian defender Matic Paljk.
The 20-year-old full-back is able to join outside the transfer window because he is a free agent having parted company with his former club in Slovenia, FC Koper.
Paljk recently had a trial with the Swans' Under-23 side.
Paperwork is due to be completed this week with the player expected to initially feature for Swansea's Under-23s rather than the first team.