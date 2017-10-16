Danny Batth: Wolves skipper hails Championship leaders' 'cold-blooded' attack

Danny Batth (centre) has made 203 appearances for Wolves after making his debut in August 2010

Wolves' "cold-blooded" attack is helping build confidence among the rest of the squad, says captain Danny Batth.

They went top of the Championship for the first time since winning promotion in 2008-09 after Saturday's 2-0 victory over West Midlands rivals Aston Villa.

Diogo Jota scored his seventh goal of the campaign and Leo Bonatini his fifth in the team's eighth win in 12 games.

"Any neutral who comes to watch us at the moment will be happy," Batth told BBC WM 95.6.

Wolves turned on the style against Villa - who had won their previous three matches - in front of 30,239 fans, the biggest attendance at Molineux since March 1981.

"The attendance and support was amazing - it all adds up and it helps push us forward," Batth said.

"The fans can see what we're trying to do and how we're going to play, but it's not going to happen over night and we've still got work to do."

Attacking midfielder Jota, on loan from Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid and fellow loanee Bonatini, again showed their importance to Nuno Espirito Santo's side, which also includes Championship-record signing Ruben Neves and wingers Helder Costa and Ivan Cavaleiro - who already has five assists this season.

And Batth knows the value of having such a sharp cutting edge in such a competitive division.

"It's been lacking here for a while, and to have that kind of venom and cold-bloodedness at that end of the pitch really does help," he said.

"Obviously, the clean sheet breeds confidence as well and now that's two in a row after Burton.

"We've got a good mix but we're not getting carried away in the dressing room - we know we're just at the start of the season and we've had a good bit of form and that's all it is at the moment."