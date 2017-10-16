FA Cup first-round draw: Hyde United to host MK Dons
-
- From the section Football
Northern Premier League Division One North side Hyde United will host League One team MK Dons in the first round of the FA Cup next month.
Hyde, who play in the eighth tier of English football, beat Scarborough Athletic in the final qualifying round.
Isthmian League North Division side Heybridge Swifts, also from the eighth tier, travel to League Two side Exeter City on the weekend of 4-5 November.
Wigan Athletic, who are top of League One, face League Two side Crawley Town.
Full FA Cup first-round draw:
Stevenage v Nantwich Town/Kettering Town
Bradford City v Chesterfield
Port Vale v Oxford United
Newport County v Walsall
Morecambe v Hartlepool United
Yeovil Town v Southend United
Peterborough United v Tranmere Rovers
Cambridge United v Sutton United
Forest Green Rovers v Macclesfield Town
AFC Fylde v Kidderminster Harriers
Luton Town v Portsmouth
Shrewsbury Town v Aldershot Town
Hereford v AFC Telford United
Guiseley v Accrington Stanley
Blackburn Rovers v Barnet
East Thurrock United/Ebbsfleet United v Doncaster Rovers
Leatherhead v Brackley Town/Billericay Town
Boreham Wood v Blackpool
Shaw Lane v Mansfield Town
Colchester United v Oxford City
Plymouth Argyle v Grimsby Town
AFC Wimbledon v Lincoln City
Rochdale v Dover Athletic/Bromley
Coventry City v Maidenhead United
Chorley/Boston United v Fleetwood Town
Carlisle United v Oldham Athletic
Notts County v Bristol Rovers
Dartford v Swindon Town
Cheltenham Town v Maidstone United/Enfield Town
Woking/Concord Rangers v Bury
Crewe Alexandra v Rotherham United
Gillingham v Dagenham & Redbridge/Leyton Orient
Hyde United v Milton Keynes Dons
Gainsborough Trinity v Slough Town
Solihull/Ossett Town v Wycombe Wanderers
Northampton Town v Scunthorpe United
Charlton Athletic v Truro City
Wigan Athletic v Crawley Town
Gateshead v Bath City/Chelmsford City
Exeter City v Heybridge Swifts