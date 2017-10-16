BBC Sport - David Ginola: ‘It’s a miracle I survived cardiac arrest’

Ginola says CPR saved his life

Former France international David Ginola has told BBC Radio 5 live that it’s a "miracle" he survived his "sudden death" after suffering cardiac arrest last year.

Ginola, 50, who played for Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa, had a quadruple heart bypass after collapsing during a charity match in France.

Speaking to Adrian Chiles, he explained how he was given CPR on the pitch for nine minutes, which was crucial to his survival.

