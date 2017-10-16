BBC Sport - David Ginola: ‘It’s a miracle I survived cardiac arrest’
Ginola says CPR saved his life
- From the section Football
Former France international David Ginola has told BBC Radio 5 live that it’s a "miracle" he survived his "sudden death" after suffering cardiac arrest last year.
Ginola, 50, who played for Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa, had a quadruple heart bypass after collapsing during a charity match in France.
Speaking to Adrian Chiles, he explained how he was given CPR on the pitch for nine minutes, which was crucial to his survival.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired