Former France international David Ginola has told BBC Radio 5 live that it’s a "miracle" he survived his "sudden death" after suffering cardiac arrest last year.

Ginola, 50, who played for Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa, had a quadruple heart bypass after collapsing during a charity match in France.

Speaking to Adrian Chiles, he explained how he was given CPR on the pitch for nine minutes, which was crucial to his survival.