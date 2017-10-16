BBC Sport - Kevin De Bruyne: Pep Guardiola praises Man City midfielder ahead of Napoli game
De Bruyne is an amazing player - Guardiola
Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola describes midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as an "amazing" player, but does not want to put pressure on the Belgian by comparing him to Barcelona's Lionel Messi.
