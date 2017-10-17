Paul Hayes: Newport County sign ex-Wycombe striker on free transfer

Paul Hayes scored twice as Wycombe lost 4-3 to Tottenham in the FA Cup fourth round in January 2017

Newport County have signed experienced striker Paul Hayes on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old left Wycombe Wanderers in August so was able to join County outside the transfer window.

Former Norwich City trainee Hayes has made nearly 600 league and cup appearances during his career and scored 145 goals and had three spells at Scunthorpe United.

Hayes said Newport boss Mike Flynn approached him via an internet networking service.

The player quipped: "Maybe social media is the way forward for transfers these days!"

Flynn said: "I'm delighted to get Paul in.

"He is an experienced, quality addition to our squad and will help the strikers who are already at the club.

"He is still hungry and I'm really looking forward to working with him."

Hayes cannot play for Newport on Tuesday, 17 October against Colchester United while The Exiles await his international clearance.