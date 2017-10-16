Under-17 World Cup: England's Jadon Sancho called back by Borussia Dortmund

Sancho was player of the tournament at this summer's European Under-17 Championship

England Under-17 midfielder Jadon Sancho has returned to Borussia Dortmund after the German club called him back from the Under-17 World Cup.

After protracted negotiations, Dortmund allowed the ex-Manchester City forward to play in the group phase in India.

The 17-year-old scored three times as Steve Cooper's side advanced to the knockout stage with a 100% record.

Cooper was hopeful of keeping Sancho for the full tournament, starting with Tuesday's last-16 game against Japan.

However, Dortmund, who paid £10m for the teenager in August, insisted he return.

Sancho was allowed to do a recovery session with his England team-mates on Sunday before flying to Cyprus, where Dortmund have Champions League and Uefa Youth League games against Apoel Nicosia on Tuesday.

He is yet to make his first-team debut for his new club, but was an unused substitute for their 2-1 Bundesliga win at Augsburg immediately before the international break.

"Jadon loves playing for England and this team in particular so it's sad to see him go," Cooper said.

"I can only imagine Dortmund want him back to play in their first team at the weekend and I assume he will be starting for them, because I can't think of a reason why you would take a player away from a World Cup."