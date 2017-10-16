Matej Vydra: Derby boss Gary Rowett challenges Rams striker

Matej Vydra has scored five Championship goals in seven starts this season

Derby County manager Gary Rowett wants Matej Vydra to prove he is the best creative striker in the Championship.

Vydra, 25, scored after just 24 seconds as the Rams beat East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Sunday.

The goal was Vydra's sixth goal in 10 appearances this season and his eighth in nine games for three different clubs against Forest.

"Matej has a little bit of everything and he showed that for the goal," Rowett told BBC Radio Derby.

"It was a wonderful finish. He has the ability to be the best number 10 in the Championship. Both feet are fantastic. He can run and he's quick and powerful."

Vydra also set up Derby's second goal for David Nugent in a win that takes Rowett's side up to 13th in the table.

But they have game in hand on all but one of the teams above them and a victory would take them to within a point of the play-off places.

Rowett said the Rams "thoroughly deserved" their win.

"At times in the game we were really good," Rowett added. "We were strong and resolute and we managed moments in the game really well."