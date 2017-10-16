Richarlison: Watford forward to face no action for simulation

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny tries to block a shot from Watford's Richarlison (right)
Richarlison moved to Watford during the summer

Watford forward Richarlison will not be punished for simulation after he won his side a penalty in a 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday.

The Brazilian, 20, went down following a challenge from Hector Bellerin to earn a spot-kick which allowed the Hornets to equalise.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger called the penalty award a "scandalous decision".

The incident did go to a Football Association simulation panel but they decided there was no case to answer.

It is the first time the panel has been used in the Premier League but it has previously been used in the Football League.

The FA brought in new rules for this season to punish players for "successful deception of a match official".

A three-person panel - chosen from 13 former players, managers and officials - reviews the footage to look for cases of simulation.

