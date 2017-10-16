Aberdeen: Winger Scott Wright signs contact extension until 2021

Scott Wright
Scott Wright has represented Scotland at under-17, under-19 and under-21 level.

Aberdeen winger Scott Wright has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2021.

The 20-year-old, a product of the Aberdeen Youth Academy, made his first team debut in July 2014.

With more than 20 appearances for the club, he has scored four goals - all against Partick Thistle.

"I'm delighted to be staying and such a lot has happened since I signed earlier in the year," Wright told the Aberdeen website.

"I've had a run in the team and I've managed to score some goals. There's a lot of competition in my position which is healthy and just encourages everyone to try that bit harder."

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes added: "I really enjoy working with Scott and I'm delighted that he has committed his long term future with us. I feel, as a player, his best years are of course ahead of him and he will be a very important player for us going forward."

