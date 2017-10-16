Tunisia top African rankings for first time since 2002

Tunisia return to top spot in Africa for the first time since 2002

Tunisia have moved top of Fifa's African rankings for the first time in 15 years.

The last time the North Africans were ranked the best team on the continent was back in January 2002, a position the Carthage Eagles had assumed the previous July.

Managed by Nabil Maaloul, Tunisia - who need just a point at home to Libya next month to qualify for the World Cup - replace Egypt at the top of the African standings.

Earlier this month, Egypt reached the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

Meanwhile, fellow African sides Eritrea and Somalia share the lowest spot in the rankings - 206th - with four other nations.

Africa's top ten on October's Fifa rankings - global ranking in brackets: