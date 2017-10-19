BBC Sport - Life as personal chef for Man City's Kevin de Bruyne, Kyle Walker & Ilkay Gundogan

The man who feeds Kevin de Bruyne

What's it like to be the personal chef for Manchester City players Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Kyle Walker? Michelin-star trained chef Jonny Marsh knows.

WATCH MORE: 'I flew to LA to cuts Dele Alli's hair'

Top videos

Video

The man who feeds Kevin de Bruyne

Video

FA chief's request 'bordering on blackmail' - Aluko

Video

Ian Wright: I couldn’t work with the FA in the current climate

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Steelers remind Osi of 'Little Knockout'

Video

Eiffel Tower gets turned into world's highest driving range

  • From the section Golf
Video

It is only human to cry - Bruno

  • From the section Boxing
Video

‘Leicester sacked Shakespeare too soon’ - Schwarzer

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Russia camp emotional and distracting'

Video

O'Neill happy to have Danes at home in second leg

Video

Why is Alpe d'Huez 'cycling's Wembley'?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Boyle and Sheen back swimmer's campaign

  • From the section Wales
Video

Life is so much easier with a race walker

Video

Watch Shakespeare's last interview as Leicester boss

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired