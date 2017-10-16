Duncan Watmore: Sunderland forward happy after first start in 10 months following injury

Duncan Watmore played 79 minutes on his return from injury against Queens Park Rangers

Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore was happy with his contribution after a first start in 10 months in Saturday's draw against Queens Park Rangers.

Watmore, 23, damaged a cruciate ligament in his knee during Sunderland's 2-1 Premier League victory over Leicester in December 2016.

He returned as a substitute in the draw at Preston a fortnight ago and then played 79 minutes against the Rs.

"The more minutes I play the sharper I feel," Watmore told BBC Newcastle.

"I've just got to keep going and working hard, that match fitness will hopefully come.

"I was ready to play as long as needed and I felt fine. It was the first start in that intensity for 10 months and I was happy with how I felt."

There has been a lot of change at the Stadium of Light in the past 10 months since Watmore's last appearance.

Since beating the then reigning champions Leicester in that game, the Black Cats have tumbled out of the top flight and are second-bottom in the Championship.

The drop and failure to regain form in the lower division has added a sense of edginess and tension to games at the Stadium of Light, where Sunderland have not won since beating Watford in December 2016.

"When we're playing out there, we have to focus on our task and our job on the pitch, we've got to get the basics right," Watmore added.

"It's frustrating in a way. We had chances, got ourselves back in the game and I'd have loved to kicked on and won the game, but we couldn't do that.

"We have to keep being positive and keep trying to do the right things.

"It'll take hard work to grind out results. We know the fans want better than draws and we understand that, but sometimes they are the foundations to go on and kick on winning games."