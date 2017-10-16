Chris Basham: Sheffield United enjoying Championship spotlight

Chris Basham has played for Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool in the Premier League

Sheffield United are not "scared" by the prospect of challenging for a second successive promotion this season, says Chris Basham.

The Blades, League One champions last season, are third in the Championship and level on points with second-placed Cardiff after Basham scored in Saturday's 1-0 win over Ipswich.

"The big test is to come now after this international break," Basham, 29, said.

"We're just enjoying it at the minute, getting the other teams to chase us."

Versatile Basham, playing at wing-back after Kieron Freeman went off injured, got the only goal against the Tractor Boys as Chris Wilder's side recorded their sixth win in their past eight league games.

The result temporarily took them into the top two, before Wolves' 2-0 win over Aston Villa took Wanderers top.

"We've got great unity in our squad. We've got good aggression and very good goalscorers, and that's a great mix," Basham told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"We have exceeded expectations - at the start of the season we just wanted to get ourselves bedded in and hopefully get into the top 10 around Christmas time.

"There will be ups and downs along the way but the boys are daring to dream and setting their standards high.

"The management and staff take massive credit - they're not scared, they fancy their chances of managing in the top division, they want to do it at this club and are pushing us all the way."