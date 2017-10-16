Reading: Jaap Stam labels Leeds United win just reward for players' determination

Jaap Stam's Reading side won for the first league match since 26 August at Leeds United

Reading manager Jaap Stam was delighted for his players, not himself, after they picked up a first win in six Championship matches at Leeds United.

The Royals won 1-0 courtesy of Mo Barrow's goal and Vito Mannone's penalty save at Elland Road.

"If you look at the past month, it hasn't been easy not getting results," Stam, 45, told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"But, the players have stayed positive in what we've been doing. The win's not for me, it's for the team."

Reading, beaten play-off finalists in May, had started the game inside the bottom three after a winless September and just two wins in the opening two months of the season.

"I know what this team can do and in football, it happens sometimes that you end up on a bad run," Stam said.

"We haven't got the team yet where we can win every game in the league. Last season we did very well, but each season you have to start from zero.

"A lot of other clubs in the Championship have brought in some top players and they all want to compete in the top six.

"We want to get there as well and I still have the confidence we can do well this season."