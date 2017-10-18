Richie Wellens: Oldham Athletic to appoint caretaker as full-time manager

From the section

Richie Wellens made 90 appearances in two spells for Oldham as a player

Oldham Athletic are set to appoint Richie Wellens as manager on a full-time basis after a spell as caretaker, BBC Radio Manchester understands.

Wellens, 37, was put in charge after John Sheridan was sacked in September with the club bottom of League One.

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes and Clarence Seedorf had been linked with the job.

Former Latics midfielder Wellens was recommended for the job by Scholes and has overseen a five-game unbeaten run.

The club have called a news conference for 14:30 BST.