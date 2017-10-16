Michael Jacobs: Wigan Athletic forward signs new two-year deal
Wigan Athletic forward Michael Jacobs has signed a new two-year contract extension to keep him with the League One club until 2020.
The 25-year-old joined Wigan from Wolves in July 2015 and has made 96 appearances for the Latics.
"I have played some of my best football here and I am excited for the future," Jacobs told the club website.
"To get my future sorted feels good and now I can put full focus into getting this club back into the Championship."
Jacobs has scored 17 goals during his time with the club, with his latest coming in their 3-0 win against Southend United on Saturday.
Wigan are top of League One having won 10 of their opening 13 games.