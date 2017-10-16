Scotland rise 14 places to 29th in latest world rankings

A 1-1 draw in Slovenia wasn't enough for Scotland to secure a play-off spot for Russia 2018.

Despite failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Scotland have risen 14 places to 29th position in the latest Fifa world rankings.

An impressive run of four wins and two draws from their last six matches has helped Scotland rise in the rankings.

Having started the year 67th, the Scots now sit above countries such as Egypt, Ukraine, Hungary and Austria.

England are up to 12th, Republic of Ireland rise to 26th, Northern Ireland drop to 23rd and Wales fall to 14th.

Scotland next face the Netherlands, who also failed to qualify for Russia 2018 and currently sit 20th in the rankings, in a friendly at Pittodire in November.

SFA performance director Malky Mackay will take interim charge of the side following the departure of Gordon Strachan.