Steve Lovell: Gillingham caretaker wants opportunity to carry on managing the club

Steve Lovell made over 200 appearances for Gillingham as a player between 1987 and 1992

Gillingham caretaker manager Steve Lovell says he wants the opportunity to continue managing the club.

Lovell took the reins on Thursday after director of football Peter Taylor left his position, having been in charge following Ady Pennock's departure.

Despite having just two days to work with the players he oversaw the Gills' 1-0 away win against Peterborough.

"Things don't normally happen in two days, but they did funnily enough," the former first-team coach said.

The victory was Gillingham's second in 13 League One games this season and Lovell, who was previously co-caretaker between December 2014 and February 2015, wants to remain in charge.

"I've done it before and enjoyed it, so I know I can do it and I will do it again, if I am asked to," he told BBC Radio Kent.

"I've got the respect of the players - I know the players, I know the club and I've got a great rapport with the supporters.

"What more can you do? I'm a Gillingham supporter managing Gillingham and I just want to be given the opportunity to carry on."