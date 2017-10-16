Portsmouth: Kenny Jackett believes squad still building for League One

Kenny Jackett guided Millwall and Wolves to promotion from League One

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett believes he is still building a squad able to cope with League One.

Pompey moved to within a point of the top six with a 2-0 win at home to MK Dons on Saturday, their second win in as many league games.

"It's building, we're not the finished article," Jackett told BBC Radio Solent. "We've a few out injured.

"Teams always need to step up from the excellent League Two side that was here last season, it needed to evolve."

Jackett has seen his Portsmouth side win six of their 13 league games this season after inheriting a promotion-winning squad from Paul Cook in June.

"In a new division, you can see the pace and power is higher," he said. "We made sure we could get on top of a very good MK Dons side, but we need more.

"When January comes, we need to make sure we step forward and players remain hungry and competition is high."