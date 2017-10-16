Oxford United: Pep Clotet credits players for League One form turnaround

Pep Clotet was appointed manager of Oxford United in July

Oxford United manager Pep Clotet has stressed his players are the ones who should take credit for a change in fortunes in League One.

Clotet saw his U's side win their third league game in a row courtesy of Alex Mowatt's winner at Bristol Rovers.

Oxford had lost three in succession before their change in form.

"The players have kept believing in the football that they can produce," Clotet told BBC Radio Oxford. "They should be credited for that response."

Oxford climb to sixth in League One after 13 games as a result of their win at Rovers with Barnsley loanee Mowatt netting his first goal for the club.

"It was a great watch for both sets of fans," Clotet said. "It was a hard game and we expected that against a side who were coming into the game with momentum.

"But, we knew we had to work hard to break their tempo and rhythm. I'm delighted by the effort and determination of the players as they stuck to the game plan."