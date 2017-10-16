Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance hails returning Ross Allen after Carshalton Athletic win

Ross Allen has scored 231 goals in 220 games for Guernsey FC

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance has hailed returning striker Ross Allen after the club's 2-1 win over Carshalton Athletic in Isthmian league Division One South.

Allen hit the bar twice as goals from Dave Rihoy and Craig Young sealed a third win in four games.

The Green Lions, who lost eight of their first nine games, moved up to 18th in the division after the win.

"He'll be frustrated that he hit the bar twice, but it's the rest of his play that's outstanding," Vance said.

Allen, 30, who is the club's top scorer, missed all of September, a run which coincided with five losses.

"He looks after the ball so well," added Vance. "When it comes into him it sticks, he creates. He's a real threat and he puts them on the back foot. Having Ross come back makes a huge difference.

"As I've been saying for the last few months, we need a go-to man and he is potentially the best one in the league and you're going to get hurt if you haven't got him."