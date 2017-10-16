FA Cup: Truro City hailed after making first round for first time

Cornwall has not had a side in the FA Cup first round for 48 years

Truro City manager Lee Hodges has hailed his players after the club reached the FA Cup first round for the first time.

Noah Keats scored twice in the 2-0 win at Hampton and Richmond Borough, while City's Tom McHale saved a penalty.

The club became the first side from Cornwall to reach the first round since Falmouth Town in 1969.

"This is an amazing achievement for Truro and for Cornwall," Hodges told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"For all these players and the supporters who were here supporting us, it's a very special day for the club."

City took the lead in the second half with a neat finish from Keats, but were indebted to McHale who saved from the spot with seven minutes left, before Keats' long-range strike with three minutes remaining sealed the win.

"The way the boys defended and put their bodies on the line, you could see they wanted it, and a couple of moments of magic from Noah Keats - that's what he does, he's stepped up to the mark," added Hodges.

"In my honest opinion it wasn't a penalty in the first place, but Tom McHale again, time after time this season, has made some unbelievable saves at some very important stages."