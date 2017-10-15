Real Betis 3-6 Valencia

From the section

Valencia forward Rodrigo (left) was on-loan at Bolton in the 2010-11 season

Valencia moved up to second in La Liga as they held off a Real Betis fightback to win a nine-goal thriller.

The visitors took a 4-0 lead with goals from Geoffrey Kondogbia, Goncalo Guedes, Rodrigo and Santi Mina.

Sergio Leon missed a penalty for Betis, but ex-Arsenal man Joel Campbell, Antonio Sanabria and Cristian Tello netted quickfire goals.

Ex-West Ham striker Simone Zaza and on-loan Manchester United man Andreas Pereira sealed victory for Betis.

Valencia remain unbeaten in the league this season and are four points behind leaders Barcelona. Champions Real Madrid - in third - are five points adrift of top spot.