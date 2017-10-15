Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Inter Milan v AC Milan
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 37Skriniar
- 25MirandaBooked at 15mins
- 55Nagatomo
- 11VecinoBooked at 25mins
- 5Gagliardini
- 87Candreva
- 20Valero Iglesias
- 44Perisic
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 7Cavaco Cancelo
- 13Ranocchia
- 17Karamoh
- 21Santon
- 23Éder
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 46Berni
- 99Pinamonti
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 22Musacchio
- 19Bonucci
- 13RomagnoliBooked at 22mins
- 11Borini
- 79Kessié
- 21Biglia
- 5Bonaventura
- 68Rodríguez
- 8Fernández Saez
- 9Valente Silva
Substitutes
- 2Calabria
- 4Mauri
- 15Gómez
- 17Zapata
- 18Montolivo
- 20Abate
- 29Paletta
- 30Storari
- 46Gabbia
- 63Cutrone
- 73Locatelli
- 90Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Paolo Tagliavento
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Borja Valero (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Suso (Milan).
Hand ball by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miranda with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Candreva.
Attempt blocked. André Silva (Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giacomo Bonaventura with a cross.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Foul by Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan).
Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 1, Milan 0. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antonio Candreva with a cross.
Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabio Borini (Milan).
Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).
Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Borja Valero (Inter Milan).
Lucas Biglia (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Miranda (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).
Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alessio Romagnoli.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Matías Vecino.
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Silva (Milan).
Booking
Miranda (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Miranda (Inter Milan).
André Silva (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Miranda (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).