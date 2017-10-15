Italian Serie A
Inter Milan1AC Milan0

Inter Milan v AC Milan

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 37Skriniar
  • 25MirandaBooked at 15mins
  • 55Nagatomo
  • 11VecinoBooked at 25mins
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 87Candreva
  • 20Valero Iglesias
  • 44Perisic
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 7Cavaco Cancelo
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 17Karamoh
  • 21Santon
  • 23Éder
  • 27Padelli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 46Berni
  • 99Pinamonti

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 22Musacchio
  • 19Bonucci
  • 13RomagnoliBooked at 22mins
  • 11Borini
  • 79Kessié
  • 21Biglia
  • 5Bonaventura
  • 68Rodríguez
  • 8Fernández Saez
  • 9Valente Silva

Substitutes

  • 2Calabria
  • 4Mauri
  • 15Gómez
  • 17Zapata
  • 18Montolivo
  • 20Abate
  • 29Paletta
  • 30Storari
  • 46Gabbia
  • 63Cutrone
  • 73Locatelli
  • 90Donnarumma
Referee:
Paolo Tagliavento

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Borja Valero (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Suso (Milan).

Hand ball by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).

Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miranda with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.

Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Candreva.

Attempt blocked. André Silva (Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giacomo Bonaventura with a cross.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

Foul by Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan).

Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Inter Milan 1, Milan 0. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antonio Candreva with a cross.

Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabio Borini (Milan).

Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).

Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Borja Valero (Inter Milan).

Lucas Biglia (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Miranda (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).

Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alessio Romagnoli.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Matías Vecino.

Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by André Silva (Milan).

Booking

Miranda (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Miranda (Inter Milan).

André Silva (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Miranda (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th October 2017

  • Inter MilanInter Milan1AC MilanAC Milan0
    41 mins
  • FiorentinaFiorentina2UdineseUdinese1
    FT
  • BolognaBologna2SPALSPAL1
    FT
  • CagliariCagliari2GenoaGenoa3
    FT
  • CrotoneCrotone2TorinoTorino2
    FT
  • SampdoriaSampdoria3AtalantaAtalanta1
    FT
  • SassuoloSassuolo0ChievoChievo0
    FT
View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli88002652124
2Inter Milan87101531222
3Juventus86112171419
4Lazio861121101119
5Roma7502145915
6Sampdoria7421119214
7Bologna842288014
8Torino83411413113
9Chievo833299012
10AC Milan84041011-112
11Fiorentina83141211110
12Atalanta8233131309
13Udinese82061315-26
14Cagliari8206614-86
15Crotone8134614-86
16Genoa8125813-55
17SPAL8125714-75
18Sassuolo8125415-115
19Hellas Verona7034316-133
20Benevento7007218-160
View full Italian Serie A table

