Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, VfL Wolfsburg 2.
Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Wolfsburg
-
- From the section European Football
On-loan Liverpool striker Divock Origi scored for Wolfsburg as his side's Bundesliga struggles continued with a draw at Bayer Leverkusen.
The 2008-09 champions have now won just one of their opening eight games of the season.
Lars Bender opened the scoring for the hosts and Lucas Alario put them back in front after Origi equalised.
But Polish winger Jakub Blaszczykowski grabbed a draw for Wolfsburg, who are three points above the relegation zone.
Line-ups
B Leverkusen
- 1Leno
- 3Retsos
- 4Tah
- 5Bender
- 18Wendell
- 21KohrBooked at 38minsSubstituted forHavertzat 74'minutes
- 8BenderBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBaumgartlingerat 70'minutes
- 9Bailey
- 31Volland
- 10BrandtSubstituted forPohjanpaloat 84'minutes
- 13Alario
Substitutes
- 14Mehmedi
- 15Baumgartlinger
- 17Pohjanpalo
- 28Özcan
- 29Havertz
- 38Bellarabi
- 39Henrichs
Wolfsburg
- 1Casteels
- 3Verhaegh
- 29Tisserand
- 17UduokhaiBooked at 78mins
- 13Gerhardt
- 4Camacho
- 16BlaszczykowskiSubstituted forDimataat 71'minutes
- 23GuilavoguiSubstituted forDidaviat 65'minutes
- 27ArnoldBooked at 90mins
- 10Malli
- 14OrigiSubstituted forOsimhenat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2de Asevedo Furtado
- 9Dimata
- 11Didavi
- 18Osimhen
- 20Grün
- 31Knoche
- 32Hinds
- Referee:
- Patrick Ittrich
- Attendance:
- 29,104
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away4
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, VfL Wolfsburg 2.
Booking
Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).
Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Victor Osimhen replaces Divock Origi.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Joel Pohjanpalo replaces Julian Brandt.
Attempt missed. Divock Origi (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Didavi.
Foul by Panagiotis Retsos (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Koen Casteels.
Attempt saved. Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Koen Casteels.
Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Felix Uduokhai (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Felix Uduokhai (VfL Wolfsburg).
Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Landry Dimata (VfL Wolfsburg).
Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ignacio Camacho (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Kai Havertz replaces Dominik Kohr.
Foul by Marcel Tisserand (VfL Wolfsburg).
Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Divock Origi tries a through ball, but Ignacio Camacho is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Divock Origi (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yunus Malli.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Landry Dimata replaces Jakub Blaszczykowski.
Attempt missed. Daniel Didavi (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ignacio Camacho.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Julian Baumgartlinger replaces Lars Bender.
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, VfL Wolfsburg 2. Jakub Blaszczykowski (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Didavi.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Daniel Didavi replaces Josuha Guilavogui.
Foul by Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a through ball.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Jakub Blaszczykowski.
Attempt blocked. Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wendell with a cross.