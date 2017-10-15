German Bundesliga
B Leverkusen2Wolfsburg2

Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Wolfsburg

Divock Origi
Divock Origi has scored two goals for Wolfsburg this season

On-loan Liverpool striker Divock Origi scored for Wolfsburg as his side's Bundesliga struggles continued with a draw at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 2008-09 champions have now won just one of their opening eight games of the season.

Lars Bender opened the scoring for the hosts and Lucas Alario put them back in front after Origi equalised.

But Polish winger Jakub Blaszczykowski grabbed a draw for Wolfsburg, who are three points above the relegation zone.

Line-ups

B Leverkusen

  • 1Leno
  • 3Retsos
  • 4Tah
  • 5Bender
  • 18Wendell
  • 21KohrBooked at 38minsSubstituted forHavertzat 74'minutes
  • 8BenderBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBaumgartlingerat 70'minutes
  • 9Bailey
  • 31Volland
  • 10BrandtSubstituted forPohjanpaloat 84'minutes
  • 13Alario

Substitutes

  • 14Mehmedi
  • 15Baumgartlinger
  • 17Pohjanpalo
  • 28Özcan
  • 29Havertz
  • 38Bellarabi
  • 39Henrichs

Wolfsburg

  • 1Casteels
  • 3Verhaegh
  • 29Tisserand
  • 17UduokhaiBooked at 78mins
  • 13Gerhardt
  • 4Camacho
  • 16BlaszczykowskiSubstituted forDimataat 71'minutes
  • 23GuilavoguiSubstituted forDidaviat 65'minutes
  • 27ArnoldBooked at 90mins
  • 10Malli
  • 14OrigiSubstituted forOsimhenat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2de Asevedo Furtado
  • 9Dimata
  • 11Didavi
  • 18Osimhen
  • 20Grün
  • 31Knoche
  • 32Hinds
Referee:
Patrick Ittrich
Attendance:
29,104

Match Stats

Home TeamB LeverkusenAway TeamWolfsburg
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home10
Away4
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, VfL Wolfsburg 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, VfL Wolfsburg 2.

Booking

Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).

Attempt missed. Victor Osimhen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.

Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Victor Osimhen replaces Divock Origi.

Substitution

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Joel Pohjanpalo replaces Julian Brandt.

Attempt missed. Divock Origi (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Didavi.

Foul by Panagiotis Retsos (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Koen Casteels.

Attempt saved. Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Koen Casteels.

Attempt saved. Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Felix Uduokhai (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Felix Uduokhai (VfL Wolfsburg).

Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Landry Dimata (VfL Wolfsburg).

Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ignacio Camacho (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Substitution

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Kai Havertz replaces Dominik Kohr.

Foul by Marcel Tisserand (VfL Wolfsburg).

Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Divock Origi tries a through ball, but Ignacio Camacho is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Divock Origi (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yunus Malli.

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Landry Dimata replaces Jakub Blaszczykowski.

Attempt missed. Daniel Didavi (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ignacio Camacho.

Substitution

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Julian Baumgartlinger replaces Lars Bender.

Goal!

Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, VfL Wolfsburg 2. Jakub Blaszczykowski (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Didavi.

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Daniel Didavi replaces Josuha Guilavogui.

Foul by Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a through ball.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Jakub Blaszczykowski.

Attempt blocked. Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wendell with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th October 2017

View all German Bundesliga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund86112351819
2Bayern Munich85212171417
3RB Leipzig85121510516
4Hoffenheim84311510515
5B Mgladbach84221212014
6Schalke8413109113
7Frankfurt841387113
8Augsburg8332118312
9Hannover833286212
10Mainz83141013-310
11Stuttgart8314610-410
12B Leverkusen8233151329
13Hertha Berlin8233810-29
14Wolfsburg8152811-38
15Hamburg8215614-87
16Freiburg8143516-117
17Werder Bremen804439-64
18Köln8017317-141
View full German Bundesliga table

