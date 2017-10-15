Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Wolfsburg

Divock Origi has scored two goals for Wolfsburg this season

On-loan Liverpool striker Divock Origi scored for Wolfsburg as his side's Bundesliga struggles continued with a draw at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 2008-09 champions have now won just one of their opening eight games of the season.

Lars Bender opened the scoring for the hosts and Lucas Alario put them back in front after Origi equalised.

But Polish winger Jakub Blaszczykowski grabbed a draw for Wolfsburg, who are three points above the relegation zone.