Choirul Huda: Indonesian goalkeeper dies after collision with team-mate

Persela described Huda as "a real legend"

A goalkeeper in Indonesia's top division has died after colliding with a team-mate during a league match.

Choirul Huda, 38, was rushed to hospital on Sunday but pronounced dead shortly after arriving, doctors said.

In a statement released on the website of his club - Persela FC - Dr Yudistiro Andri Nugroho said Huda suffered "impacts on the chest and lower jaws".

He added the "initial analysis" suggested a "possibility of head trauma and neck trauma".

Dr Nugroho, from Dr Soegiri Lamongan hospital in Lamongan, East Java, said the collision resulted in Huda "stopping breathing and [caused a] cardiac arrest".

He said a medical team attempted to revive him but after an hour there were "no reflexes of signs of normal life".

Persela said thousands of fans attended a candlelit vigil to honour the goalkeeper, who made more than 500 league appearances for his only club.

"Thank you for your constant dedication," read a post on the club's Instagram account.

"Thank you for the inspiration you gave to Persela, Lamongan and Indonesian football."