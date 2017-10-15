Choirul Huda: Indonesian goalkeeper dies after collision with team-mate

Choiru Huda
Persela described Huda as "a real legend"

A goalkeeper in Indonesia's top division has died after colliding with a team-mate during a league match.

Choirul Huda, 38, was rushed to hospital on Sunday but pronounced dead shortly after arriving, doctors said.

In a statement released on the website of his club - Persela FC - Dr Yudistiro Andri Nugroho said Huda suffered "impacts on the chest and lower jaws".

He added the "initial analysis" suggested a "possibility of head trauma and neck trauma".

Dr Nugroho, from Dr Soegiri Lamongan hospital in Lamongan, East Java, said the collision resulted in Huda "stopping breathing and [caused a] cardiac arrest".

He said a medical team attempted to revive him but after an hour there were "no reflexes of signs of normal life".

Persela said thousands of fans attended a candlelit vigil to honour the goalkeeper, who made more than 500 league appearances for his only club.

"Thank you for your constant dedication," read a post on the club's Instagram account.

"Thank you for the inspiration you gave to Persela, Lamongan and Indonesian football."

Persela FC
"Thousands" of fans came to pay their respects to Huda, Persela said

