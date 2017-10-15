BBC Sport - Brighton 1-1 Everton: Blues needed a bit of luck to get draw - Koeman
Everton needed bit of luck to get draw - Koeman
- From the section Football
Everton manager Ronald Koeman admits his side "needed a bit of luck" to get back into their 1-1 Premier League draw against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.
