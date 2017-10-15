BBC Sport - Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Everton: Chris Hughton disappointed with Everton draw
Hughton disappointed not to hold on for win
Brighton boss Chris Hughton is disappointed his side were unable to hold on to their lead after conceding a late penalty to draw 1-1 at home to Everton.
MATCH REPORT:Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Everton
