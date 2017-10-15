Jose Mourinho: Man Utd manager says he will not finish his career at the club

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United drew 0-0 at Liverpool on Saturday

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he does not believe he will finish his career at the Premier League club.

The 54-year-old Portuguese, who is in his second season with the Red Devils, has never spent more than four years in one spell at any of his seven clubs.

Speaking on French television, Mourinho also said he thought Paris St-Germain were a "fantastic" club.

"I'm still a coach with worries, with ambitions, and with the desire to do new things," said Mourinho.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Porto boss told TF1's Telefoot: "I don't believe, no, I'm sure that I won't end my career here."

Asked if that meant at Manchester United, Mourinho said: "Yes."

Mourinho, who won the EFL Cup and Europa League in his first season at Old Trafford, said his son had recently been to watch PSG.

"Why Paris? Because there's something special. Magic, quality, youth, it's fantastic," he added.