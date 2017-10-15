BBC Sport - MOTD2 Extra: Martin Keown blames Arsenal players for 'capitulation'
Something wrong with Arsenal DNA - Keown
Match of the Day2 Extra pundit Martin Keown says Arsenal players "capitulated" after Troy Deeney's penalty and blames the "DNA and recruitment" of players after his former side lost 2-1 away to Watford.
