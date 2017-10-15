Match of the Day2 Extra pundit Martin Keown says Arsenal players "capitulated" after Troy Deeney's penalty and blames the "DNA and recruitment" of players after his former side lost 2-1 away to Watford.

WATCH MORE: My son hates me for beating Arsenal - Deeney

Watch all the goals from the weekend on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 15 October, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app